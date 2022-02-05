Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

Liam Napier: Winter Olympics' dark side cannot be ignored

4 minutes to read
Beijing has opened its second Olympics in 14 years at the lattice-encased National Stadium overnight, bringing an official start to the two-week sporting competition. Video / Sky Sport

Beijing has opened its second Olympics in 14 years at the lattice-encased National Stadium overnight, bringing an official start to the two-week sporting competition. Video / Sky Sport

NZ Herald

OPINION

Celebrate the achievements of New Zealand's talented winter Olympians in the coming weeks, sure, but the event itself, or more to the point the location of the Games, must be viewed through a deeply

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.