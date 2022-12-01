Oscar Remihana and Terrence Montgomery will compete in this weekend's King in the Ring light heavyweight tournament. Photo / Photosport

Oscar Remihana is back where he feels comfortable.

In July, the 25-year-old entered the middleweight King in the Ring eight-man kickboxing tournament, making the drop down to the 72kg division. While he went in tipped as the favourite by many, Remihana was eliminated in the first round by Corin Braddick. Tony Jaggard went on to win the title in impressive fashion.

While Remihana credits his opponent for being able to get the better of him in their bout, he said he learned an important lesson in testing the limits of his body as he returns to take part in the light heavyweight (80kg) tournament this Saturday.

“I just didn’t feel like myself in there,” he reflects on his move to middleweight. “It just felt weird; no energy, my mind wasn’t in there. I just felt out of it. I felt real weak and my head wasn’t in the game. It was just weird. No excuses though.

“I heard it was 72kgs and I was thinking back to my younger days like, ‘yeah I can make that, easy as’, but I’m a bit older, a bit bigger now. I thought I could do it, but it was a bit too hectic. Cutting weight is dangerous, but what (King in the Ring organiser) Jason Suttie is doing is good with the gradual weigh-ins.”

Weight cutting has long been a sticking point in combat sports. It is a practice in which athletes gradually lose weight in order to compete at a lighter class in the hopes of gaining a physical advantage in the ring. However, cutting too much weight, or going the wrong way about it, can exhaust the athlete or see them tire rapidly in competition, and can cause health problems.

King in the Ring has worked to combat poor weight cutting practices since 2018, when a gradual weigh-in process was introduced.

The restrictions put in place allow fighters to be 10 per cent over the fight weight 30 days out from the weigh-in, six per cent 15 days out, and five per cent seven days out.

These were developed alongside a nutritionist to find a level that would be both safe and effective, and diet plans are available for fighters who needed to cut weight safely.

It’s a system Remihana said works well in ensuring the fighters aren’t trying to lose drastic amounts of weight in short periods of time, but it was still up to fighters to know their bodies and just how much weight they could cut and still perform to their best of their abilities.

For Remihana, that was something he got a good grasp on with his foray to middleweight.

He was relishing a return to light heavyweight into Saturday night’s eight-man eliminator in what is a very talented field, with top local talents such as Terrence Montgomery, Chris Eades and Mandela Ale among the seven other fighters in the tournament.

“When I cut to 72kg, it was a bit full on — I’ll probably never do that again. 80kgs is a good comfortable weight,” he said.

“I was just depleted. I was dieting for weeks; I did everything properly, but those last few kgs just drained me. I had no energy.

“80kg is a good weight; speed, power, plus I always try to put on a good show.”