Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

Kris Shannon: The winners and losers from the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham

5 minutes to read
The Commonwealth Games closing ceremony. Photo / Photosport

The Commonwealth Games closing ceremony. Photo / Photosport

By
Kris Shannon

Reporter

OPINION:

Winner: Kiwi cheer squad

Kiwi fans have been a bit of a rarity in Birmingham, but that doesn't mean our athletes have been lacking support. Led by Dame Sophie Pascoe, the swimmers especially were

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.