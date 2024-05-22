Kosta Barbarouses celebrates a winning goal against Sydney FC. Photo / Photosport

Kosta Barbarouses has resisted overtures from rival A-League clubs and re-signed with the Wellington Phoenix.

The Phoenix men’s player of the year has recommitted to his hometown club for the 2024-25 A-League season, with an option for a further season.

Barbarouses is fresh off the second most prolific season of his decorated career, leading the Nix’s record-breaking campaign with 13 goals and five assists.

The All Whites forward is now fourth on the all-time list of A-League men’s goal scorers with 88 after becoming just the eighth player to reach the 300-game milestone.

“It’s a season to be proud of individually and as a team,” Barbarouses said. “Obviously we had our best ever year as a club and it’s probably no surprise after the season we had there was a fair bit of interest in me.

“I weighed up everything and decided Wellington is by far the best place for me to be.

“I’ve still got big aspirations to do something special here and to play at a good level heading into the 2026 World Cup. That’s a big goal for me.

“Wellington’s home as well so it was a very easy decision and I’m very happy to extend and stay on.”

Barbarouses says also feels he has unfinished business with the Phoenix.

“I’m really proud of what we achieved as a club this year. We were millimetres, seconds, minutes away from a grand final and we want to keep building on that.

“I think it’s important we’ve kept a big core of the squad together already, which is great stability wise.

“I’m sure Chiefy and the staff would have learnt from this year and want to go above and beyond and better as well.

“It’s a great place to be at the moment and there are so many positives to take out of this season going into next season.”

And the four-time A-League champion believes he can keep performing at a high level.

“I think I’ve still got so much to offer and this season’s obviously proven that so I’m not going to put a limit on myself.”

Phoenix head coach Giancarlo Italiano is thrilled to have kept hold of Barbarouses for at least one more season.

“It’s good for the group in general and good for team chemistry,” Italiano said.

“Kosta really suits the way we play. We build towards him. You saw this season when he became the central nine, we had a really different dynamic and were really exciting to watch.

“On the park his numbers do all the talking, but what he does off the pitch when it comes to leadership and how he keeps a good vibe in the team, is also very, very important for us.”

Italiano currently has 18 players contracted for the 2024-25 A-League season, with discussions continuing with other off-contract players.







