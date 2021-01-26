Kobe Bryant's widow Vanessa shares heart-warming letter on one-year anniversary of deaths

Los Angeles Lakers' Kobe Bryant poses for pictures with his wife Vanessa, left, and daughters Natalia, second from right, and Gianna in 2016. Photo / AP

Kobe Bryant's widow Vanessa has shared a heartwarming letter from a friend of her late daughter Gianna on the one-year anniversary of the duo's deaths.

The NBA great and his 13-year-old daughter, along with seven others, died in a tragic helicopter accident in Los Angeles last January leaving behind his wife and three daughters.

"I will never understand why/how this tragedy could've happened to such beautiful, kind and amazing human beings. It still doesn't seem real. Kob, we did it right. Gigi, you still make mommy proud. I love you!," Vanessa Bryant posted.

Bryant shared the letter written by a friend of Gianna who described the teenager and promising basketball player as 'kind, caring and endlessly polite'.

"Her love of life is something I will also admire endlessly. She attacked each day as though it was hers to conquer. She would smile and bring the rest of us up with her," the letter says.

"I hope that in the midst of your intense sadness you catch a glimpse of joy in who the daughter you created and raise was. You did it right Mrs Bryant, and we are all eternally grateful to you."

Vanessa Bryant has been keeping his memory alive with regular posts to social media, revealing in May the heartbreaking letter from her late husband that she left unopened.

Bryant has previously shared that the memory of the pair continues to guide the path of her family.

Vanessa posted the photo to mark Father's Day. Photo / Supplied

"I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. They were our beautiful blessings taken from us too soon," she wrote.

"We wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way. Our love for them is endless—and that's to say, immeasurable."