Shane van Gisbergen celebrates with the trophy after his Nascar win. Photo / Getty

Auckland’s Shane van Gisbergen, the first driver in 60 years to win a Nascar race on debut, will return to compete in the competition in August.

The three-time Supercars champion and winner of the inaugural Chicago Street Race earlier this month will compete on the road course at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

He will again race the No 91 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for the Trackhouse Racing team’s Project 91.

“I never dreamed this could have all rolled out this way,” van Gisbergen said.

“Just getting to race in Nascar is an opportunity I never thought I would get, but then to win and get another chance this year is beyond anything I imagined.”

Van Gisbergen became one of six foreign-born drivers to win a Cup Series race and the first driver since Johnny Rutherford in 1963 to win his first Cup Series start.

Trackhouse team owner Justin Marks said thoughts of bringing van Gisbergen back to Nascar began as soon as the checkered flag fell in Chicago.

“After a performance like that it’s only natural to want to keep this going,” he said.

“Shane showed he is a world-class talent and what he did in Chicago was truly remarkable.

“I don’t think I am being overly dramatic when I say the entire motorsports world will be watching the No 91 Chevrolet at Indianapolis.”