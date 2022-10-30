Shane Reed leads Bevan Docherty during an ITU Oceania Cup event in 2009. Photosport

Shane Reed leads Bevan Docherty during an ITU Oceania Cup event in 2009. Photosport

Former triathlete Shane Reed has died of brain cancer aged 49.

He represented New Zealand at the Beijing Olympics, supporting Bevan Docherty to get bronze.

Reed also earned three World Aquathlon titles.

“This devastating news has shattered the Triathlon and Multisport community,” World Triathlon said in a statement.

“Shane, a quiet achiever, has had multiple sporting achievements to his name over the years including representing New Zealand at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, claiming many ITU (as World Triathlon was formerly known) World Cup medals and earning three World Aquathlon titles.

”World Triathlon offers condolences and support to Shane’s family, friends and teammates and would like to pay tribute to Shane Reed with this video, honouring the exceptional athlete, friend and role model that he will be remembered as.”



