Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
SportUpdated

Kiwi league star Marty Tapau’s uncle drowns saving strangers at Sydney beach

news.com.au
By Kate Schneider and Anthony Anderson
Quick Read
Marty Taupau played 24 games for the Kiwis. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

Marty Taupau played 24 games for the Kiwis. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

A man who drowned at a Sydney beach on Saturday while trying to save two strangers has been identified as the uncle of NRL star Marty Tapau.

Father-of-six Talitiga Taupau is being remembered as a hero after swimming into a rip at Shelly Beach in Cronulla in a bid to save the struggling swimmers, 9 News reported on Sunday evening.

While one swimmer aged in his 20s made it back to the shore, Taupau and another swimmer were found unconscious and were pulled from the water by lifesavers.

Former Kiwi Marty Taupau spoke to 9 News. Photo / 9 News
Former Kiwi Marty Taupau spoke to 9 News. Photo / 9 News

Taupau could not be saved, while the other man, who was in his 40s, is in a critical condition after being underwater for three minutes and has been taken to St George Hospital for treatment.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

NSW Police continue inquiries in the area, and will prepare a report for the coroner.

The patrolled area of the beach was closed for the rest of Saturday.

Read More

This latest drowning incident takes the New South Wales drowning death toll to 14 since December 1.

Latest from Sport