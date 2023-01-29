Marty Taupau played 24 games for the Kiwis. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

A man who drowned at a Sydney beach on Saturday while trying to save two strangers has been identified as the uncle of NRL star Marty Tapau.

Father-of-six Talitiga Taupau is being remembered as a hero after swimming into a rip at Shelly Beach in Cronulla in a bid to save the struggling swimmers, 9 News reported on Sunday evening.

While one swimmer aged in his 20s made it back to the shore, Taupau and another swimmer were found unconscious and were pulled from the water by lifesavers.

Former Kiwi Marty Taupau spoke to 9 News. Photo / 9 News

Taupau could not be saved, while the other man, who was in his 40s, is in a critical condition after being underwater for three minutes and has been taken to St George Hospital for treatment.

A man has died after being caught in a rip with two others as he was trying to save them. #9Newshttps://t.co/rtR66Tmy3C — 9News Sydney (@9NewsSyd) January 29, 2023

NSW Police continue inquiries in the area, and will prepare a report for the coroner.

The patrolled area of the beach was closed for the rest of Saturday.

This latest drowning incident takes the New South Wales drowning death toll to 14 since December 1.