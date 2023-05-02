David Light lost his WBO cruiserweight title fight to Lawrence Okolie. Photo / Photosport

New Zealand boxer David Light is in Auckland hospital receiving treatment after becoming unwell upon returning home following his bout against Lawrence Okolie for the WBO cruiserweight title in Manchester on March 25.

Light reported no ill effects in the aftermath of the bout and returned home to New Zealand on April 1.

On April 5, Light began feeling unwell and sought medical attention. He underwent a CT scan, which was clear. He was diagnosed with delayed concussion and discharged.

The 31-year-old continued to have symptoms and on April 17 he was admitted to Waitakere hospital.

After a second CT scan returned clear, Light then received a contrast CT scan, which revealed a blood clot.

Light underwent surgery that night for “clot retrieval”. He has been diagnosed as suffering a mild stroke and is now recovering.

His doctors expect him to make a full recovery.

Light’s unanimous decision loss to Okolie in Manchester was the first defeat of his professional career.