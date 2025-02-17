New Zealand's Kane Williamson celebrates after scoring a century during the Tri-Nation series second one-day international (ODI) cricket match between New Zealand and South Africa at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Photo / AFP

Black Caps batsman Kane Williamson has agreed a joint deal to play for English county Middlesex and Hundred franchise London Spirit in the 2025 season.

Williamson will star for the two Lord’s-based teams for the majority of the forthcoming campaign.

The Black Caps' leading run-scorer is set to feature in at least five County Championship fixtures for Middlesex

Williamson will also play in 10 T20 Blast matches before he captains London Spirit in the latest edition of The Hundred.

The 34-year-old has previously featured for Gloucestershire and Yorkshire in English county cricket.