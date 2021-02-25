Joseph Parker v Junior Fa: Parker concedes weight, height and reach advantage to Fa

Joseph Parker will be up against a fighter almost 10kgs heavier than himself in the form of Junior Fa after both fighters successfully completed the weigh-in ahead of their heavyweight clash on Saturday night.

Parker came in at 108.9kgs, a weight that stacks up as around average for his career, while Fa tipped the scales at 118.1kgs.

Along with the difference in weight, Fa holds a reach advantage of 11cm and 3cm in height over his more highly-fancied opponent and showcased those physical traits as the fighters faced off with an extended exchange of quiet words.

However, the words didn't lead to any pre-fight fireworks, with a large amount of respect between the pair evident on the stage.

Parker said this fight was part of a strategy to take each opponent as they come, with no thought as to what comes next.

"Everyone can talk about the other fights in the future, but my focus is purely on Junior Fa... this is the fight that matters most to me. There's no point thinking about future fights if I can't get past Junior Fa."

Fa, meanwhile, said he was confident he had a strategy in place to take down his more highly-fancied opponent.

"I'm good to go. The training's done, the talking's done; I'm good to go tomorrow night.

"Me and my team have put together a great game plan and we're going to go out and do the job tomorrow night."

Meanwhile, excitement is building amongst fans for what has been billed as one of the biggest events in New Zealand boxing history.



Fight night is tomorrow at Auckland's Spark Arena with tickets selling fast for the much-anticipated event.



Yesterday, promoter David Higgins said about 80 per cent of the tickets have been sold.



So far more than 8000 people are expected to attend the event with corporates snapping up about 95 tables to treat staff and host clients.



"Ticket sales have been very strong and it could well be a sell-out on the night," said Higgins, the director of Duco Events.



"Obviously with Covid in the country people are looking for things to do. And this may be one of the top two boxing events in New Zealand's history."



Higgins said there were still tickets available but people needed to get in quick. There were about half a dozen corporate tables available.



Ticket prices ranged from $69 in the upper levels to $399 for seats closer to the action.



The few corporate tables still available were priced at up to $14,995 for a table of 10 in the front row.

The fight between former world champion and WBO #3 Joseph Parker and the undefeated Junior Fa has been brewing since December. The fight had been postponed after Fa fell ill and needed surgery.

Parker took advantage of the time and had elbow surgery to remove bone fragments.

Parker said the extra time meant both fighters were better prepared.

"We are both 100 per cent now, there are no excuses," Parker said.

"Come Saturday when we fight, we are both 100 per cent and whoever wins is the best."

Speaking at a press conference days before the clash Parker, said he was planning on knocking Fa out in the first six rounds.

Fa, 31, countered this saying 29-year-old Parker could hit hard - but he knew how to move.

Parker's trainer Kevin Barry said the showdown was pivotal for both fighters.

"At this stage in Joe's career, we have to not only win this fight but we have to win in a spectacular and convincing fashion," he said.

"We expect to see the very best Junior Fa there is. He has got height and reach on Joe and he is undefeated. He is a big, strong guy."

Barry said what made Fa even more dangerous was winning the fight could be life-changing.

"This is a career-changing fight for Junior Fa."

The Stonewood Homes event at Spark Arena in Auckland will be broadcast to the world.

