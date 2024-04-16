Every boxing champ has an amazing trainer in their corner, but only Mea Motu has Zen Peach! Kea Kids News Reporter Eliana takes us ringside to watch Zen in action as Mea wins again. Video / Kea Kids News

Joseph Parker finds himself again at the point of an uncertain future as Deontay Wilder and Zhilei Zhang prepare to duke it out in June.

Parker’s recent victories over these two formidable opponents have propelled him back into the spotlight and in contention for another shot at the heavyweight title.

But the confirmation of one of boxing’s worst-kept secrets in the Wilder versus Zhang fight, despite Parker’s obligation to stage a rematch with the latter, raises questions about his next move.

David Higgins, Parker’s long-time manager, is pragmatic about the situation.

“Joseph will fight anyone,” he told the Herald. “He’ll gladly fight Anthony Joshua or Dillian Whyte if he was offered either of those. He’s in a good space.

“Joe’s the WBO mandatory challenger and interim world champion, which technically means he’s next in line for the winner of [Tyson] Fury versus [Oleksandr] Usyk for the world title shot ... we just have to [wait and see].”

As the boxing world eagerly anticipates Fury and Usyk’s showdown, Parker’s return to the ring is slated for September or October, according to Higgins. Rematches against Joe Joyce and Dillian Whyte loom on the horizon, offering lucrative prospects for Parker. However, with the boxing scene in flux, nothing is set in stone.

Regarding the Wilder v Zhang fight, Higgins said the landscape of the sport was experiencing a shift.

“It’s a sea change. It’s great that two boxers can come off losing fights and still land a big, interesting match-up that pays well.

“If Wilder is truly shot, Zhang will destroy him. Conversely, if Wilder can still land that massive punch, Zhang is a big sitting duck.”

Higgins underscores the importance of remaining flexible, citing the rapid pace at which events unfold in the sport. With the Saudi promoters known for swift decision-making, Parker’s next opponent could be determined quickly. The unpredictability of boxing, as evidenced by Andy Ruiz’s sudden rise to world champion status in 2019, underscores the need for Parker to stay prepared for any opportunity that may arise.

Fury and Usyk contest the unified heavyweight world titles on May 18, in an event that features Kiwi cruiserweight prospect David Nyika on the undercard. While Fury and Usyk are contracted for a rematch, the ripples from their first fight promise to send waves through the heavyweight landscape and determine future match-ups.