Jon Rahm celebrates holding the Masters trophy. Photo / AP

Sensational reports are circulating that World No 3 Jon Rahm is on his way out of the PGA Tour and is weighing up a US$600 million ($966m) move to LIV Golf.

Ever since the Greg Norman led, Saudi-backed league burst on to the scene two years ago, rumours have swirled that organisers would love to sign the 2023 Masters Champion to their roster.

Those rumours have escalated this week with a number of outlets including Bunkered reporting that Rahm was in negotiations with LIV:

“A well-placed source told us that any talk of an imminent switch is “wide of the mark” but did add that he is “closer to joining than he has been before.”

In addition, social media profile @FlushingIt, which has had wide coverage of the LIV tour, has said Rahm is in “late stage” talks with LIV.

Rahm’s reported $966 million signing fee would be among the largest that LIV has offered to any golfer yet. Although LIV offered Tiger Woods over $1 billion to join, Rahm’s figure would tower over that of Phil Mickelson at $332 million and Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka at $250 million.

The Spaniard has yet to comment on the rumours. However, the most recent reports prior to this week’s revelation was that Rahm was considering the move to LIV after he decided to withdraw from TGL, the indoor golf league created with help from Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy.

McIlroy said he would be “very, very surprised” if the Spaniard decided to jump ship - the rumours persist nevertheless.