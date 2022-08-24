Voyager 2022 media awards
Sport|Cricket

Jason Pine: The Black Caps' 'Mr Fix-it' who is quickly becoming indispensable

Jason Pine
By
3 mins to read
The Black Caps have a new man who is practically indispensable in all three formats, writes Jason Pine. Photo / Photosport

OPINION:

When you think of the current Black Caps side, there are certain names that spring instantly to mind; the likes of Kane Williamson, Trent Boult, Tom Latham, Tim Southee, Devon Conway, Kyle Jamieson and

