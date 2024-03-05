Jack Matthews is nearly 10 years younger than some of his competitors. Photo / Supplied

Jack Matthews is nearly 10 years younger than some of his competitors. Photo / Supplied

A promising Kiwi woodchopper needs parental consent to use a chainsaw at this week’s national champs.

Hokitika 16-year-old Jack Matthews is the youngest axe-man to qualify for the Under-25′s Rookie division at the Stihl Timbersports National Championships – and being nearly 10 years younger than some of his competitors presented an interesting ‘Health & Safety’ consideration for organisers.

Being under 18 meant parental permission had to be sought so Matthews could use a chainsaw in one of the five disciplines he’ll be competing in when he takes the stage as part of the Rural Games in Palmerston North on Friday.

Matthews told the Herald the ruling is “a bit of a shocker.”

“Chainsaws aren’t a toy but they shouldn’t have asked me [for consent] as I’ve been in the sport for a while.”

Jack Matthews needs parental consent to compete at nationals. Photo / Supplied

It’s not even three years since he and his brother Scott, 18, – who is also competing in the same Rookie category this – got into the sport.

“One day me and my brother were cleaning up wood chips at a local wood chop that was happening in Hokitika, and then my dad told us that he used to do the school and he was in the under-21 New Zealand team,” Matthews said.

Two years later they never looked back – both called up to the NZ Under 21 team that beat the Aussies 3-nil in a series in Adelaide last year. He was the youngest in that competition too.

The Matthews boys are well known for their wood-chopping feats in Hokitika. Scott won the South Island Under 21 Champs in 2022 aged just 17 while the younger Matthew has been victorious in his fair share of age-group ‘chops’.

Jack (left) and Scott (right) Matthews are well known for their wood-chopping feats in hometown Hokitika. Photo / Supplied

Thankfully for organisers this won’t be the first time Matthews has used a chainsaw in competition, but it’s not a regular discipline his age group competes in – hence the irregular paperwork required. But he does admit being a minor does hinder him slightly.

“It’s all based on technique and they’ve got a lot more knowledge since they’ve done it for so long.

“I’m just a student and they are all the teachers – they know everything.”

But the age gap equally makes him hungry for a title, saying he’s one up on them with fitness and energy.

“It definitely gives me a boost to go for a win,” said Matthews.

“I’ll just go out there and try my best and see where I’m ranked in New Zealand,” said Matthews.

Matthews is also handy at rugby, playing for Westland High School in the 1st XV.

Despite the two sports complimenting each other in terms of strength and power, Matthews is confident his passion for woodchopping will overtake his commitment to rugby.

“I don’t want to get injured playing rugby - I definitely prefer wood-chopping.”

Matthews reveals he wants to take out this weekend’s competition to see where he stands amongst the world’s best.

“I’ve got pretty big goals to keep going as far as I can as an axe-man. I really love the sport.”

Bonnie Jansen is a multimedia journalist in the NZME sports team. She’s a keen footballer, has worked with the Alternative Commentary Collective and was part of the Te Rito cadetship scheme before becoming a full-time journalist.