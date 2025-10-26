Jack Jordan celebrates his Timbersports world championship title. Photo / Supplied.

Jack Jordan has etched his name into the history books after becoming the third New Zealander to win the coveted individual Timbersports world championships title in Milan.

Jordan, who finished second last year, sealed victory in dramatic fashion where in the final event, he set a personal best of 6.16s in the hot saw (super-powered chainsaw) to edge past Australian Brayden Meyer and win his first world title.

The pair had been jostling for top spot during the first five disciplines, but Jordan took a one-point lead heading into the final event.

Meyer, the 2019 champion, set a personal best of 6.48s in the hot saw with just Jordan left to chop through the 46cm log, and the Kiwi delivered with his own record time to finish on 79 points, four clear of his rival.

The 29-year-old joins the sports’ illustrious company of Jason Wynyard and David Bolstad as the only other Kiwi to ever win the coveted timbersports world championship individual title.