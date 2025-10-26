Jack Jordan has etched his name into the history books after becoming the third New Zealander to win the coveted individual Timbersports world championships title in Milan.
Jordan, who finished second last year, sealed victory in dramatic fashion where in the final event, he set a personal best of 6.16sin the hot saw (super-powered chainsaw) to edge past Australian Brayden Meyer and win his first world title.
The pair had been jostling for top spot during the first five disciplines, but Jordan took a one-point lead heading into the final event.
Meyer, the 2019 champion, set a personal best of 6.48s in the hot saw with just Jordan left to chop through the 46cm log, and the Kiwi delivered with his own record time to finish on 79 points, four clear of his rival.
The 29-year-old joins the sports’ illustrious company of Jason Wynyard and David Bolstad as the only other Kiwi to ever win the coveted timbersports world championship individual title.
Jordan started the 12-man event by finishing third in the underhand chop in 14.41s, but bounced back to finish top in the stock saw in 11.26s.
Jordan then finished third again in the standing block chop with a personal best time of 14.84s. He backed that up with a national record of 11.28s in the single buck and then a season best in the springboard of 38.96s.
That set up the thrilling finale with Jordan making amends for last year’s error with the hot saw that cost him the title, to stand atop the podium in his third world champs, adding to his three world trophy triumphs.
New Zealand finished fourth in the teams event, which was held earlier in the weekend.
