Jack Jordan wins maiden individual Timbersports world title in Milan

Journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Jack Jordan celebrates his Timbersports world championship title. Photo / Supplied.

Jack Jordan has etched his name into the history books after becoming the third New Zealander to win the coveted individual Timbersports world championships title in Milan.

Jordan, who finished second last year, sealed victory in dramatic fashion where in the final event, he set a personal best of 6.16s

