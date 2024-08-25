Advertisement
IPC lifts ban on Olympic ring tattoos for Paralympians ahead of Paris 2024

By Scott Cacciola
New York Times·
4 mins to read
Rudy Garcia-Tolson, a Paralympian swimmer, got a tattoo of the Olympic rings when he was 16. In previous years, he had been forced to cover the tattoo before competitions. Photo / Getty Images

Athletes had previously been forced - under threat of expulsion - to cover the symbol because of a rule against body advertising.

For years, Paralympians with tattoos of the Olympic rings were playing a dangerous

