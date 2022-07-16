Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Rugby

Inside the All Blacks' hurt locker: Sam Cane's deep pain following Ireland loss

4 minutes to read
Ireland claimed a historic series win over the All Blacks in Wellington. Video / Sky Sport

Ireland claimed a historic series win over the All Blacks in Wellington. Video / Sky Sport

Gregor Paul
By
Gregor Paul

Reporter

With the series lost Sam Cane knows that the pressure is piling on, the calls for heads are increasing and the doubts about this All Blacks side are spreading.

But he also knows that from

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.