Live updates will all you need know about the Cricket World Cup semifinal between India and New Zealand. Find all you need to know ahead of the match below the live blog.

When is the India v New Zealand semifinal?

The first semifinal is 9.30pm NZT Wednesday at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Have India and NZ met in semifinals before?

Who can forget the two-day semifinal at Old Trafford four years ago? Rain disrupted play in the 47th over of New Zealand’s innings, sending the game into a second day. New Zealand finished on 239 for eight, with Ross Taylor top-scoring (74). Matt Henry and Trent Boult did early damage as India fell to 92 for six before Ravindra Jadeja (77) and M.S. Dhoni (50) put on 116 for the seventh wicket. But a brilliant run-out by Martin Guptill ended Dhoni’s World Cup career as New Zealand won by 18 runs.

What is the recent history between India and the Black Caps?

Both teams have hosted each other in the last 12 months.

India in New Zealand, Nov 2022

1st ODI - New Zealand won by seven wickets

2nd ODI - No result

3rd ODI - No result

New Zealand in India, Jan 2023

1st ODI - India won by 12 runs

2nd ODI - India won by eight wickets

3rd ODI - India won by 90

World Cup pool play

India won by four wickets

Trent Boult appeals successfully for the wicket of Virat Kohli in the 2019 Cricket World Cup semifinal. Photo / Getty Images

Who are India’s and New Zealand’s top performers at the Cricket World Cup?

Most runs - India

Virat Kolhi 594 (2 100s, 5 50s)

Rohit Sharma 503 (1 100, 3 50s)

Shreyas Iyer 421 (1 100, 3 50s)

Most runs - New Zealand

Rachin Ravinda 565 (3 100s, 2 50s)

Daryl Mitchell 418 (1 100, 2 50s)

Devon Conway 359 (1 100)

Most wickets - India

Jasprit Bumrah - 17

Mohammed Shami - 16

Ravindra Jadeja - 16

Most wickets - New Zealand

Mitchell Santner - 16

Trent Boult - 13

Matt Henry - 11

What is New Zealand’s semifinal record at the Cricket World Cup?

Played 8, won 2, lost six

1975 - Lost to West Indies by five wickets

1979 - Lost to England by nine runs

1992 - Lost to Pakistan by four wickets

1999 - Lost to Pakistan by nine wickets

2007 - Lost to Sri Lanka by 81 runs

2011 - Lost to Sri Lanka by five wickets

2015 - Beat South Africa by four wickets (DLS)

2019 - Beat India by 18 runs

What is India’s semifinal record at the Cricket World Cup?

Played 7, won 3, lost four

1983 - Beat England by six wickets

1987- Lost to England by 36 runs

1996 - Lost to Sri Lanka by default

2003 - Beat Kenya by 91 runs

2011 - Beat Pakistan by 29 runs

2015 - Lost to Australia 95 runs

2019 - Lost to New Zealand by 18 runs

What is New Zealand’s record at Wankhede Stadium?

Beat Canada by 97 runs, 2011 Cricket World Cup

Lost to Sri Lanka by 112 runs, 2011 Cricket World Cup

Beat India by six wickets, 2017 series

India v New Zealand overall record

Played 117, India won 59, New Zealand won 50, 1 tied, 7 no results

Teams for India v New Zealand

India (possible)

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj.

Black Caps (Possible)

Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson (c), Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Tom Latham, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee, Trent Boult.

What are the odds for the Cricket World Cup semifinals?

India $1.33, New Zealand $3.20

South Africa $2.05, Australia $1.73

How to watch the Cricket World Cup semifinals?

Sky Sport will feature both Cricket World Cup semifinals. You can follow the live updates on nzherald.co.nz. Plus, the Alternative Commentary Collective will be doing a live Watch Along on their Facebook & YouTube channels.