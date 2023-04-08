Cam Roigard of the Hurricanes runs away to score against the Highlanders. Photo / Getty

Cam Roigard of the Hurricanes runs away to score against the Highlanders. Photo / Getty

Hurricanes 29

Highlanders 14

Irrepressible halfback Cam Roigard underlined his ever-mounting All Blacks credentials with another influential performance as the Hurricanes continued on their merry way with a comfortable victory over the Highlanders.

Roigard has been a revelation for the Hurricanes this season after earning selection in the All Blacks XV last November. In TJ Perenara’s injury-enforced absence, the Counties Manukau product has consistently sparked the Hurricanes from the base.

That was the case again tonight in Dunedin where Roigard was a constant threat with ball in hand. His booming left foot came to the fore at times, too, and his try, where he snaffled Folau Fakatava’s attempted inside flick ball to sprint 60 metres to score, proved the turning point.

Roigard’s form already had him well in the frame for World Cup selection as one of two deputies to Aaron Smith but upstaging fellow contender Fakatava, who played two tests last year before rupturing his ACL, sent another clear message to the national selectors.

With the unbeaten Chiefs and defending champion Crusaders fancied to contest this year’s title, the Hurricanes continue to fly under the radar.

Those questioning the Hurricanes credentials point to their favourable draw that’s seen them register four of their six victories against Australian opposition.

The Hurricanes sole loss this season came against the Blues. While this performance against the injury-ravaged Highlanders maintains the Hurricanes presence in second place, hosting the Chiefs next week will reveal much more about their status.

Three second half tries from the Hurricanes killed off the Highlanders after they were highly competitive during the first half at least.

Leading 8-7 at halftime, the Hurricanes broke the previously stoic Highlanders defence with tries to lock James Blackwell, Roigard and Salesi Rayasi’s second.

Salesi Rayasi of the Hurricanes celebrates after scoring a try with Asafo Aumua. Photo / Getty

Highlanders captain Billy Harmon bagged a late response but, by that stage, the southerners’ three-match revival was dead.

Tellingly for the Highlanders they have now lost 14 straight games against New Zealand opposition – a run that includes four defeats this season.

The Highlanders missed Smith’s calming presence and weren’t helped by a late change that promoted 21-year-old Cam Millar into his maiden start at first five-eighth after Mitchell Hunt’s withdrawal.

First-year Highlanders head coach Clarke Dermody will desperately hope some injured troops return following the bye.

The Hurricanes savoured vastly superior impact from their bench, too, with Asafo Aumua and experienced halfback Jamie Booth injecting power and spark.

Australian referee Damon Murphy initially proved a dominant force with his unpredictable, overbearing presence dishing out 15 first half penalties to suffocate any form of flow.

The Hurricanes enjoyed the superior start with a patient attacking raid eventually cracking the Highlanders through Rayasi. Loose forwards Du’Plessis Kirifi and Brayden Iose propelled the Hurricanes onto the front foot with strong carries but the Highlanders soon regrouped and responded.

In a competitive scrum battle All Blacks prop Ethan de Groot and Jermaine Ainsley largely had the upper hand to spark a revival from the Highlanders where they controlled possession for an extended period.

Fakatava, promoted to start in Smith’s absence due to a family illness, All Blacks blindside Shannon Frizell, Highlanders captain Harmon and midfielder Thomas Umaga-Jensen were all prominent as the locals applied sustained pressure.

Alongside Harmon, who worked tirelessly throughout, Umaga-Jensen’s direct punchy carries again stood out among the Highlanders’ best.

The Hurricanes got on the wrong side of Murphy – conceding five straight penalties at one stage – before No 8 Hugh Renton surged through the outsized visiting halves pairing to capitalise on the Highlanders dominance. Jonah Lowe was also held up, and Ardie Savea secured a timely breakdown penalty to avoid further damage for the Hurricanes.

Jordie Barrett’s strike handed the Hurricanes a slender halftime advantage but the visitors flicked the switch after the break to ultimately blow the Highlanders away and continue the quest to prove their contender status.

Hurricanes 29 (Salesi Rayasi 2, James Blackwell, Cam Roigard tries; Jordie Barrett 3 cons, pen)

Highlanders 14 (Hugh Renton, Billy Harmon tries, Sam Gilbert 2 cons)

HT: 8-7.