Newstalk ZB's D'Arcy Waldegrave joins us in the studio ahead of a packed weekend of Super Rugby, motorsport, netball and more. Video / NZ Herald / Photosport

All the Super Rugby action between the Hurricanes and the Brumbies.

The match on Saturday between the first-place Chiefs and defending champion Crusaders could be the most momentous of the regular season in Super Rugby Pacific.

It pits the league leaders, unbeaten in eight matches, against the Crusaders who have won a Super Rugby title in some form in each of the last six years and currently are in third place with a 6-2 record.

The Crusaders have been hard-hit by injuries and have not yet been able to produce their best form. They already have lost to the Chiefs this season — 31-10 at home in the first round — and if they lose again on Saturday their title run will be closer to ending.

The Chiefs have suffered under the heavy weight of injuries in recent seasons. But this season, injury free, they have clearly proved themselves the best team in the competition and, if they beat the Crusaders again, they will be well on course to win their third Super Rugby title and their first since 2013.

There will also be a spotlight on Scott Robertson, who has been Crusaders head coach for the past six years and will take over as All Blacks coach after this year’s World Cup. Robertson owes his appointment as the All Blacks coach to his success with the Crusaders and a poor season for the defending champions would be untimely.

The match also will have influence in the selection of the All Blacks’ World Cup squad. The last All Blacks squad of 2022 contained few Chiefs and many Crusaders. That balance would have to change if the Chiefs win again Saturday.

Flyhalf Damian McKenzie and winger or fullback Shaun Stevenson are among Chiefs players who have made strong cases for World Cup selections while the claims of some Crusaders are fading. McKenzie will be up against the All Blacks incumbent Richie Mo’unga and has the chance to reinforce his place as the form playmaker of the season.

While the Chiefs have tried to keep emotions in check, the hype that is building around the match has been inescapable.

“I think it’s just the Crusaders obviously have set the bar for I don’t even know how many years, and everyone wants to go out and beat them,” veteran Chiefs and All Blacks lock Brodie Retallick said. “And we’re no different to anybody else.

“It’s been built up a lot obviously. You can see today how many cameras are here on the sideline. Normally there’s only two. We know that it’s going to be a big one and how good they are.”

The Crusaders will be desperate to beat the Chiefs which would help offset some of their setbacks and struggles this season.

Robertson said the Crusaders would approach the match “with full respect (for the Chiefs). Good team, good cohesion, they are really clear about how they play.”

Among other 10th-round matches, the second place ACT Brumbies will play the Wellington-based Hurricanes, the New South Wales Waratahs meet the Dunedin-based Highlanders and the Queensland Reds will face the Western Force.

