Australia's Aaron Finch and Blackcaps captain Kane Williamson at McLean Park in 2017. Photo / NZME

New Zealand Cricket has announced a huge shake-up to its upcoming schedule which will see all three T20 international matches between the Blackcaps and Australia played in Napier.

The announcement is aimed at mitigating risks for the Blackcaps and White Ferns as well as international sides visiting the country.

Australia's three T20 matches against the Blackcaps in March originally included two games in Wellington and one in Napier.

All three will now be played at Napier's McLean Park subject to MIQ availability.

If the region is 'red' according to Covid traffic light levels, crowd numbers will be restricted.

NZ Cricket chief executive David White said the intent was to play all matches on the dates, and at the times, previously scheduled.

NZC is exploring the concept of allowing multiple pods, each of no more than 100 spectators, in venues in accordance with Government guidelines.

The series gets underway on March 17. The last two matches are scheduled for March 18 and 20.

Other series which have also seen draw changes include the Blackcaps Test series against South Africa (which will only be played in Christchurch), the White Ferns T20 series against India (which will only be played in Queenstown), and the Blackcaps series against the Netherlands (to be played in Tauranga and Hamilton).

White said the venue changes were just one part of a contingency plan designed to safeguard the health of all participants, and to reduce the chance of matches or series being jeopardised by an outbreak.

"These risk mitigations are based on avoiding known Covid-19 hotspots, and include limiting air travel, limiting accommodation transfers and, essentially, operating in safer environments," said White.

"We know the more domestic flights we have, and the more movement there is between hotels, the greater the chance of a match or even a series being put at risk."

White said he knew those venues and centres that had lost fixtures would be sorely disappointed.

"It's a real blow for those in our cricket family who have missed out on hosting events through no fault of their own.

"However, the current environment demands we take every possible measure to:1) make sure people are safe and well, and 2) deliver a summer of international cricket with the least possible disruption."

Patrons who had purchased tickets for games no longer being played at the advertised venues would receive full refunds.

The revised home summer schedule will now comprise:

BLACKCAPS v South Africa – two Tests:

Both Test matches to be played at Hagley Oval, Christchurch.

WHITE FERNS v India – one T20I & five ODIs:

All matches to be played at John Davies Oval, Queenstown.

BLACKCAPS v Australia – three T20Is:

All matches to be played at McLean Park, Napier.

BLACKCAPS v Netherlands – one T20 & three ODIs

The first two matches (one T20I & one ODI) to be played at Bay Oval, Tauranga.

The last two matches (two ODIs) to be played at Seddon Park, Hamilton.