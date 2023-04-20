Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport

How ultra-marathon athlete Jono Ridler will swim 100km across the Hauraki Gulf

Bonnie Jansen
By
4 mins to read
Swim 4 the Gulf. Photo: Gareth Cooke

Swim 4 the Gulf. Photo: Gareth Cooke

Ocean swimmers are typically apprehensive about things like sharks, swells, and freezing cold water – but for Kiwi ultra-marathon athlete, Jono Ridler, none of that compares to how he’s about to tackle “sleep deprivation” in

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport