Shane Warne was Sharon's dream man throughout the iconic Aussie series Kath and Kim. Video / Nine Network

A cricketer renowned for his moves both on and off the cricket pitch, Shane Warne's legendary reputation saw him amass an estimated $50 million fortune

While his sporting talents will see him go down as one of the greatest spin bowlers in the game, his showman attitude and off-field antics allowed Warne to parlay that into lucrative product endorsements and a healthy career in commentating once he retired as an athlete in 2007.

While Warne's cricket career began in 1992, by 1994 he had begun commentating for the Nine Network.

The former Australian cricketer parlayed his bowling skills into a successful commentating career. Photo / Getty Images

According to The Age, by 2004, the cricket legend's high profile meant his appearances were earning him $300,000 a year.

At the time of his death, Warne worked as a commentator for Sky Sports and Fox Cricket. In 2018 it was reported he was the top-paid member of Fox Sport's cricket commentary team. While his exact pay was undisclosed, it's believed he was getting paid above the $7000 per day rate he earned at Channel 9.

Cost for Warnie's tick of approval

In 1998, Warne was allegedly paid $200,000 by Pharmacia Upjohn – which manufactured Nicorette – to endorse their nicotine-replacement product. It had been reported that Warne had used their products in attempts to reduce his 40-cigarette-a-day habit. While he was later photographed smoking a cigarette after a tour in Barbados, it appears the company didn't request a return payment.

While the specifics around cost have never been disclosed, Warne also lent his support to products, services and brands like VB Beer, Pepsi, McDonalds, pasta sauce brand Leggos, SPC Baked Beans, Just Jeans, Nike, Oakley sunglasses, eBay, hair loss treatment program Advanced Hair Studio, Marshall car batteries, fantasy Big Bash League game SuperCoach and Message On Hold – a service which provided music or messages for callers who were put on hold.

Although Warne would have received varying amounts from these brands depending on his commitments and his career at the time, The Age reports he received $1m for his five-year Nike contract and $200,000 and $80,000 from his three-year Oakley contract and work with Just Jeans from in late 90s.

One of his longest partnerships was his 18-year ambassadorship of hair loss treatment centre Advanced Hair Studio. Beginning in 2004, Mr Warne credited the programme with easing his male pattern baldness through their laser treatments.

Speaking to the Daily Telegraph's Confidential in 2020, Warne credited himself with making hairplants "cool".

"I think I have helped so it is cool to do it rather than that stigma of being known as the guy who has had his hair done," he said.

"It is not like the 60s when people used to stick on the toupee and people would take the micky because they could tell, it is not like that anymore".

On the left, Shane Warne in a TV ad for Leggos pasta sauce. Right, starring in an ad for Just Jeans. Photo / Leggos, Just Jeans

However, while appearing on I'm A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! in 2016 – a role that reportedly made him $2m – Warne said that there was one endorsement boundary he refused to cross.

"Erectile dysfunction," he said when asked about product celebrity branding. "Condoms, I've been asked to do those. I said no to both of them."

Shane Warne in I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here in 2016. Photo / Supplied

In the years prior to his death, Warnie also lent his golden touch to two specific products.

In 2019, he founded and launched the Western Australian gin label, SevenZeroEight Gin. The line features three premium gins and a pre-mix gin and tonic drink, with the Limited Edition Barrel Reserve Gin winning the Bronze Medal at 2021 Australian Gin Awards.

He also came out with a debut perfume called SW23 in 2020, and later a SW23 Sport in 2021. The fragrances were sold at Chemist Warehouse and retailed between $49.99 and $59.99.

Adding to CV, Warnie also co-wrote No Spin: My Autobiography with Mark Nicholas in 2018 and saw his life story given the musical treatment through Shane Warne the Musical. Written by Offpsring star Eddie Perfect in 2013, Warne gave it his tick of approval.

"I think Eddie and his team have written the musical in a respectful and sympathetic way, and that they have captured my fun, larrikin side," he told the UK's Telegraph.

Shane Warne during a team training session held at the Allan Border Oval in Brisbane in 2002. Photo / Getty Images

Warnie's property endeavours

Warne's property moves also saw him cash in big.

In 2018, the test bowler made a $5.8m profit after selling his Brighton trophy home for $20m. According to REA, it didn't appear he had notably upgraded or renovated the Melbourne listing.

This was the second time he had owned the property, having originally purchased the home in 2000 for $3.8m with his then-wife Simone Callahan.

Shane Warne leaves the field after taking his 700th test wicket during day one of the fourth Ashes Test Match between Australia and England in 2006. Photo / Getty Images

While the relationship ended in 2005, the property was not sold until 2007, where a major renovation carried out by the couple while they were still together netted them a healthy $8.8m sale price.

In 2020, Warne again tried to capitalise on Melbourne's buzzing property market with another home in Brighton.

After nine months on the market, the home passed in at private auction for $5.65m, despite his initial hopes of a sale in the $6.8-$7.4m range.

Warne had paid $5.4m for the Newbay Crescent property in 2018.