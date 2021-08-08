Horse racing: Tallyho Twinkletoe poised to be jumping legend

Tallyho Twinkletoe on his way to winning the Brendan Drechsler Hurdle (3500m) at Pakenham, Australia last year. Photo / Natasha Morello

Tallyho Twinkletoe on his way to winning the Brendan Drechsler Hurdle (3500m) at Pakenham, Australia last year. Photo / Natasha Morello

Tallyho Twinkletoe could be New Zealand's best jumper of the past 50 years, says leading jumps jockey Shaun Phelan after his first race ride on the superstar jumper in the $35,000 Koral Steeplechase at Riccarton on Saturday.

Tallyho Twinkletoe remained unbeaten over the larger fences when he carried 71kg to win by 16 lengths and it could have been much more as he ploughed though the Riccarton mud like he was enjoying it.

He is now set to start one of the shortest Grand National Steeples favourites in history next Saturday as he will meet many of his rivals 1kg better off in the weights than he did on Saturday.

It was only the second time Phelan, the outstanding jumps jockey who also trains a good team of flat horses these days, had even sat on Tallyho Twinkletoe.

"I rode him in a sports day thing a few years ago but never been on him in anything competitive. He is in a different class," says Phelan. "He has the whole package: stamina, flat ability, he jumps well and he has class.

"I think he would be the best jumper we have produced in the last 50 years."

Incredibly, the Koral was the first time Phelan has ridden a winner for champion jumps trainer Kevin Myers.

"I haven't done much riding for Kevin and to be honest have barely even spoken to him. But he is a special trainer."

Tallyho Twinkletoe, who has previously been troubled by leg issues, has won his three steeplechase starts by an average of over 11 lengths and his rare defeats in hurdle races have either come when they have been used as fitness races or when asked to lump ludicrous weights.

Two years ago, he won both the Grand National Hurdle and Steeple three weeks apart in Australia, where he is likely to return after next Saturday's iconic race.

Phelan hasn't been confirmed as the jockey for Tallyho Twinkletoe next Saturday yet, but should he ride the 11-year-old to victory, he believes he would become the most successful jockey in the history of the race.

"I think there are about five of us who have ridden the winner three times, but if I can win it again, I think I'll become the first four-time winner," says Phelan.

"So if I am on him, and I don't know that for sure yet, he has to be a massive chance because he meets many of the same horses he did on Saturday."

Phelan rode It's A Wonder to win the GN Steeples when it was last held two years ago, the great race not staged last season because of Covid.

The Grand National Hurdle will be the feature of the second day of the Riccarton carnival to be held on a very heavy track on Wednesday.