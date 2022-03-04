The 95th National Yearling Sales Series took place at the Karaka Sales Centre in 2021. Photo / Photosport

The 95th National Yearling Sales Series took place at the Karaka Sales Centre in 2021. Photo / Photosport

While Derby Day at Ellerslie is one of racing's biggest days of the year, what unfolds at Karaka from Monday will have more bearing on the next two or three seasons.

The Herald speaks to the five leading trainers and buyers in the north to see what they are hoping to achieve at the National Yearling Sales.

How active does your stable intend being at Karaka next week?

Te Akau, David Ellis (trainer Jamie Richards, soon to be Mark Walker): Te Akau intends to be very active at the Karaka Sale. The interest from our new and prospective owners in taking shares in horses from this sale is huge.

Stephen Marsh: We plan to be very active at this year's sale. We made a commitment to buy exclusively from the NZB yearling. New quality stock that we like now is crucial to future success.

Andrew Forsman: I am looking to secure well bred fillies and colts that will target Guineas, Derbys and Oaks both sides of the Tasman.

Tony Pike: We have recently acquired status as an authorised syndicator so will be purchasing a good number of yearlings to suit a range of racing options.

Roger James and Robert Wellwood: We would love to be as active as we possible. We have seen plenty of nice horses around the studs now we just need some enthusiastic owners to come and buy them with us.

What research and preparation has gone in?

Te Akau: We have a team of five that has been on the ground since last year. By the time the sales starts team Te Akau will have seen every horse.

Stephen Marsh: Myself, Dad (Bruce) with agent Dylan Johnson have inspected every yearling on farm, we have devoted more time and resource than we ever.

Andrew Forsman: Hours of on-farm inspections and then checking the short list on-site the week leading into the sale. The ones that stand out are then vetted thoroughly before making the final cut.

Tony Pike: We have looked at most of the catalogue over the past few weeks and our prospective purchases three times before vets inspect them and complete x-ray reports. We then research the pedigrees and place a value on them.

James/Wellwood: Roger, Robert and Sally spend the best part of a month going around studs and seen every horse at least once. We make a short list and we go back and look at those horses multiple times.

Who are you buying for and are there pre-orders or do you buy and then sell shares?

Te Akau: We almost always buy on spec. This means anyone can be involved with any yearling we buy, with details on our website. Plus we have new syndicates for the ladies and one for the under 30s.

Stephen Marsh: We largely buy on spec to syndicate out to clients & in conjunction with our premier syndication partner GoRacing.

Andrew Forsman: Ideally pre orders so anyone interested in being involved please email.

Tony Pike: Generally both. Our colts syndicate is 80% subscribed and we have loyal stable clients. With our new syndication licence we will be purchasing a number of yearlings that we will be offering to everybody.

James/ Wellwood: We have a few pre orders from long standing clients and will certainly buy a few horses that will have shares available to have new people involved.

How many horses would you like to purchase over next week's two books?

Te Akau: We anticipate buying 35+ horses.

Stephen Marsh: While we haven't set a specific amount we would like to buy, we will be purchasing a good number of yearlings, maybe 15.

Andrew Forsman: Ideally around 8 - 10 but this will be dependent on finding the right horses at realistic prices.

Tony Pike: If we could come away with a well selected group of 15 horses would be ideal.

James/Wellwood: Realistically we will buy between 8 and 10 horses.

What is the most important factor, pedigree, type, price or something else?

Te Akau: There is no one single factor. Pedigree matters but so does the physical make-up. You need to be able to visualise how a yearling will develop. We excel in this area.

Stephen Marsh: Our focus is to select an athlete, therefore physical attributes (type) are vital.

Andrew Forsman: All three are very important but getting value for money is the key.

Tony Pike: We do place emphasis on type and athleticism as they are athletes at the end of the day. Pedigree is a very important factor but this ties in strongly with the price you have to pay.

James/Wellwood: Definitely type and soundness. They have to be a good type that is mentally and physically sound.

Who is your greatest Karaka success story?

Te Akau: So many. Darci Brahma, Melody Belle, Avantage who won 9 Group 1 races, earning over $2 million, then sold late last year as a broodmare for $4.1 million.

Of course a champion in Probabeel and winning six Karaka 2YO Million race in a row makes us so proud.

Stephen Marsh: Sofia Rosa, Lucia Valentina, Atishu & Ruud Awakening etc. It is where Dad & I bought Derby winner Hail too.

Andrew Forsman: Jon Snow won the ATC Derby and over $2 million and Aegon won the 2000 Guineas and $1million Karaka Mile before the Hobartville Stakes in Sydney.

Tony Pike: Sacred Falls was purchased for $160,000 he was unbeaten in NZ, a multiple Group 1 winner in Australia winning over $4.5 million and then syndicated to stud.

James/ Wellwood: Roger has bought Derby and Cup winners and champion 2yos. As a partnership Hypnos is a $50,000 purchase that has won nearly $500,000.

If people want to know more about racing a horse with you, where do they go?

Te Akau: We have live chat on our website www.teakauracing.com to get in touch directly with the team now or during the sales. Also Facebook/Instagram/Twitter.

Stephen Marsh: We have all social media platforms and a website. Or contact Stephen on 027 228 8889 or at marshracing@xtra.co.nz

Andrew Forsman: Call to express any interest on 0275533773 or email andrew@bakerracing.co.nz

Tony Pike: Contact me directly 0272873002 or email tony.pike@pikeracing.co.nz.

James/Wellwood: Ringing Roger or myself, Robert. Our numbers and plenty of other information on our website.