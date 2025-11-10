How to tackle harness racing’s biggest punting day

Victorian mare Jilliby Ballerini could be special and smash them but has only had one standing start and would never have seen anything like today, either on or off the track.

The old boys of New Zealand trotting, Muscle Mountain and Oscar Bonavena, can both win and either could do it in style, but they may also be a length or two down on their peak of yesteryear.

Bet N Win and the talented but erratic Gus have to cop second line draws, while Mighty Logan can win but was only average last time.

By a process of elimination the best each-way bet is Arcee Phoenix. He has proven he can travel and win, has handled Cup Day before and has won the Inter over 3157m mobile.

So the big Victorian looks a top each-way bet at $9.

3: Sires’ Stakes Final, Jumal (R8, No 3): Let’s get the easy stuff out of the way, not that a $200,000 Sires’ Stakes Final should be easy. But Jumal has been brutal on his rivals and from barrier 3 has a heap of ways to win this and not many ways to lose this. The mini multi-anchor for the day.

4: Nevele R Final, Arafura (R9, No 5): Her Ashburton heat win was a real statement and she has a good shot at getting the lead down the straight the first time, especially as it could be stablemate Winelight (2) in front.

But regardless of who leads it is hard to imagine they would park this tough filly and leave themselves vulnerable for the swoopers.

Her price is short enough but it’s hard to make a logical case to back something else.

5: Junior Free-For-All, Wag Star (R6, No 1): Has been going well without any luck in the best open class races and drops back a level here. Has gate speed and the all-important marker pegs draw so those working wider will find it hard to get around him.

He is a good each-way bet even though Chase A Dream’s best is better.

