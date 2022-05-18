Undefeated boxing star Musa Yamak died of a heart attack. Photo / Twitter

Undefeated boxing star Musa Yamak has died in the ring in the middle of a fight.

The Turkish fighter collapsed in shocking scenes during a fight in Munich on Sunday.

The fight was streamed to a live audience.

The 38-year-old died of a heart attack, according to a Turkish official Hasan Turan.

He was in the middle of a fight against Ugandan veteran Hamza Wandera when he collapsed at the start of the third round.

Video of the horror incident shows that Yamak took a big hit from Wandera in the second round which wobbled him, according to The Sun.

Yamak was able to sit down on his stool at the end of the round but collapsed as he walked out one minute later.

Medics flooded the ring to provide first aid and revive him.

Yamak was then rushed to a local hospital, but was sadly pronounced dead of a heart attack on arrival.

A spokesman for the Munich police told BILD: "The paramedics saw turbulent scenes of emotionally charged fans and family members on site.

"To ensure the safety of the paramedics, we sent out a lot of patrols.

"We then set up a protection corridor on site so that the paramedics could work safely and conscientiously."

BOXING SHOCK Musa Yamak dead aged 38: German boxer collapses in ring and suffers heart attack in ninth pro fight



Rest in peace.#MusaAskanYamak pic.twitter.com/KxH8euOsKT — Thomas J. Gold (@TheFacilitatorr) May 16, 2022

Germany-based Yamak boasted an undefeated 8-0 record, with all of his wins coming by knockout.

He only turned professional in 2017, but made waves last year after winning the WBFed international title.

Turkish member of government Turan earlier confirmed the tragic news.

"We lost our compatriot Musa Askan Yamak, a boxer from Alucra, who won European and Asian championships, at a young age after a heart attack," he wrote on Twitter.

"I wish God's mercy on the deceased, whom we met at the Grand National Assembly of Turkey when he came to Ankara for the competition, and my condolences to his sad family and fans."