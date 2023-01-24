The Black Sticks were knocked out at the quarter-final stage at the World Cup. Photosport

The Black Sticks’ Hockey World Cup campaign has come to an end.

New Zealand has been defeated 2-0 by Belgium in the quarterfinals, with the defending champions scoring goals in the opening two quarters.

Tom Boon opened the scoring in the 11th minute for a penalty corner, with Florent Van Aubel doubling the lead five minutes later. The Black Sticks were aiming to make the final four for the first time in their history at the tournament.

Belgium will now face either Netherlands or South Korea for the spot in the final.

On the other side of the draw, three-time champions Australia won through to the semifinals with a 4-3 win over Spain. They await the winner of the quarter-final between England and Germany.