Harassment directed at our politicians is rising and more details emerge of the aftermath of a Sydney church stabbing. Video / NZ Herald / Getty / AP

Regally-bred colt Magice has plenty of pressure to live up to his family name, but he will begin that challenge when he makes his debut in the Arawa Park Hotel 2YO 1150 at Rotorua on Wednesday.

Bred by Waikato Stud, Magice is by the farm’s champion stallion Savabeel and out of Group Three winner Magic Dancer, making him a full-brother to Group One winner Noverre.

Purchased by Te Akau Racing principal David Ellis out of Waikato Stud’s 2020 New Zealand Bloodstock Book 1 Yearling Sale draft for $800,000, Noverre went on to win three and place in three of his seven starts, including victories in the Gr.1 New Zealand 2000 Guineas (1600m) and Gr.3 War Decree Stakes (1600m).

He was retired to stand at Waikato Stud where he has served books of 127 and 136 mares respectively in the past two seasons.

Magice has been retained by Waikato Stud and has been entrusted to the care of Matamata trainer Glenn Old, who has a high opinion of the colt and is excited to see what he can do on debut.

“His trials have been quite good. He had a couple of educational ones early days and his trial [win] at Taupo was very good,” Old said.

“We gave him a quiet trial the other day to pass the barrier certificate because he got his legs over the gates at Pukekohe and had to be scratched.”

Magice has drawn barrier 12 and will be ridden by Craig Grylls on Wednesday.

“There are a few scratchings so it is only going to be a seven or eight-horse field, so he should be able to get into the one-one hopefully or outside the leader,” Old said.

“He has shown some potential but we won’t know until raceday pressure as to how he responds.

“We are hopeful for a nice run tomorrow.”

Old will also line up Candycane in the Campbell Infrastructure 1560 for breeder-owner Sir Peter Vela.

“She has been a bit disappointing, but she is due a win, so we are hopeful,” he said.

Later in the week, Old is looking forward to heading to his home track where he will line-up Kaimai Warrior in the Auto Super Shoppe Matamata 1600.

“He is going to go to the paddock after Friday and is a nice stayer for next season hopefully,” Old said.

– LOVERACING.NZ News Desk