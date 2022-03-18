Australian cricket legend, Shane Warne, was found unresponsive in his hotel room in Thailand following a suspected heart attack. Video / AP / Getty / NZ Herald

Jackson and Brooke Warne have made a classy tribute to their father Shane Warne as part of an emotional tribute to the cricket legend before Friday night's AFL showdown between St Kilda and Collingwood.

It was a special moment as Warne's children walked out to the middle of Marvel Stadium to toss the coin.

Shane Warne was a lifelong Saints fan and even played junior football for the club.

It's why the sight of Jackson tossing the coin alongside St Kilda's co-captain Jack Steele would have given the cricket legend such joy.

The 52-year-old died of a suspected heart attack on March 4 while holidaying in Thailand.

In a special tribute, St Kilda announced its plans this week to acknowledge the late cricketer during the club's season-opener against the Magpies.

Saints players had Warne's name stitched into the back of their warm-up jumpers. The ground was also plastered with several classy tributes to Warne, including the number 708 being painted onto the turf to celebrate the number of wickets he took in his test career.

The number 23 was also painted on the wing near the centre square — a gesture of respect to the number Warne wore on the back of his jumper when playing one-day cricket for Australia.

Saints players also walked out onto the ground with black armbands to acknowledge Warne's passing.

Jackson and Brooke also shared a warm embrace with Steele before the toss of the coin.

Their sister Summer also reportedly attended the game and was in the stands to watch the spectacle.

The TV cameras also showed Warne's father Keith sitting alongside cricket legends Andrew Symonds and English captain Michael Vaughan.

Vaughan said before the game that he had travelled from the UK specifically to honour his fellow Fox Cricket commentator.

"It's dreadfully sad, but to be here at my first AFL game in memory of Shane and to see Jackson toss the coin, it's going to be emotional, but also a celebration of a great person's life," Vaughan said.

Steele said earlier this week the club hoped to do Warne proud.

"Warnie was a great Saints man who loved this footy club," Steele said.

"It's a privilege to be able to represent Shane on-field and I hope we do him and all Saints fans proud."

Warne had hoped to pursue an AFL career prior to becoming one of Australia's greatest cricketers.

Jackson and Brooke Warne made a classy tribute to their father Shane Warne. Photo / News Corp Australia

Jackson Warne has previously taken to social media in the aftermath of his father's death to remember his "brother, best friend and Dad".

The 21-year-old shared special memories of him and his dad through old photos and videos and posed in front of his father's flower memorial set up by fans around a statue of Warne outside the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

In a touching post to his father last week, Jackson said no one would be able to fill the void he had left in his heart.

"Sitting at the poker table, walking around the golf course, watching the Saints and eating pizza is never going to be the same," he wrote.

"But I know all you ever wanted for me is to be happy, no matter what. So that's what I'm going to do, try and be happy.

"I'm going to miss you so much Dad, I wish I could look you in the eyes one more time and give you one more hug.

"You were truly the best father and best mate anyone could've asked for."