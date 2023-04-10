Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

Gregor Paul: The true cost of ‘the isolation years’ to the All Blacks

NZ Herald
4 mins to read
Richie Mo'unga and Beauden Barrett will both be leaving offshore after the World Cup. Photo / Photosport

Richie Mo'unga and Beauden Barrett will both be leaving offshore after the World Cup. Photo / Photosport

OPINION:

The true cost of the Covid-isolation years is starting to be felt across New Zealand.

House prices are dropping, airfares rising, inflation is a beast that can’t be tamed, hospital waiting lists are getting

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport