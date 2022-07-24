Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Rugby

Gregor Paul: The strange 'attitude problem' NZ diagnosed with

5 minutes to read
Referee Jaco Peyper of South Africa makes a call during the International Test match between the New Zealand All Blacks and Ireland. Photo / Getty images.

Referee Jaco Peyper of South Africa makes a call during the International Test match between the New Zealand All Blacks and Ireland. Photo / Getty images.

Gregor Paul
By
Gregor Paul

Reporter

OPINION:

It is strange that many commentators – media, former players and referees – are piling in to diagnose New Zealand with an attitude problem towards concussion and of being disconnected from the rest of

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.