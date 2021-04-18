Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Rugby

Gregor Paul: The (imperfect) solution to All Blacks' midfield problem

5 minutes to read
Sky Sport's Breakdown on the All Blacks abroad. Video / Sky Sport

Sky Sport's Breakdown on the All Blacks abroad. Video / Sky Sport

Gregor Paul
By:

Sports writer

OPINION:

It must be an agonising business for All Blacks coach Ian Foster surveying the Super Rugby landscape and seeing a host of midfielders who offer so much without quite managing to be the whole

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.