Ahead of the US Open, Ryan Fox predicted Oakmont Country Club might “probably put me back in my place pretty quickly.”

But in an opening round full of carnage on the scorecards, Fox navigated away from most of it to finish his opening round with a two-over-par 72 in a round that took a shade under five-and-a-half hours to complete.

That saw him in a tie for 37th when he left the course, though there were still groups yet to finish their rounds.

While Fox lost the compass off the tee a few times, he again scrambled well to limit the damage. The 38-year-old found the rough or sand from the tee box on nine of his 18 holes, but was able to recover and card just two bogeys and a double, while also cashing in on two birdie attempts.

Things started well for Fox, who was one-under after two holes before moving back to even with a bogey on the par-four third.