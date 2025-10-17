Advertisement
Tommy Fleetwood jumps into India Championship lead, Daniel Hillier in contention after strong finish to second round

AFP
3 mins to read

Daniel Hillier of New Zealand during the DP World India Championship 2025 at Delhi Golf Club. Photo / Getty Images

Tommy Fleetwood played a flawless second round of eight-under to move into the lead at the India Championship on Friday, while Ryder Cup teammate Rory McIlroy was six strokes off the lead.

The Englishman hit eight birdies including five on the back nine to open up a one-shot advantage ahead

