Ryan Fox was one of just 28 players to shoot even or better in the third round of the Players Championship. Photo / Getty Images

Ryan Fox was one of just 28 players to shoot even or better in the third round of the Players Championship. Photo / Getty Images

On a day where conditions were causing problems, Ryan Fox held his own to move 16 spots up the leaderboard in the Players Championship in Florida.

Fox went into Sunday’s third round in a tie for 49th at two-under par, making the cut by a couple of shots and looking to continue his improvements into the weekend.

His score didn’t get any lower following his third round at TPC Sawgrass, but shooting an even-par 72 was enough for Fox to make a nice run up the leaderboard into a share of 33rd as the wind got up.

Again, Fox kept things interesting on the scorecard with four birdies cancelled out by as many bogeys, including a dropped shot on the par-four 18th. It’s the second time in three rounds Fox has dropped a shot on the hole, although he birdied it in his second round when he started on the back nine.

Fox was one of just 28 athletes to score even or better in the third round, with 44 others going over par.