Ryan Fox. Photo / Getty Images

Kiwi Ryan Fox has made a strong start to the Valspar Championship on the PGA Tour with a late bogey costing him the chance to finish in a share of the lead.

Fox carded a three-under 68 at the Innisbrook Resort in Florida with his only blemish coming at the 18th hole.

Fox sits one back from an early three-way tie atop the leaderboard.

He started one-under on the front nine with a birdie at the par three eighth before recording three more three birdies on the back nine, moving to four-under.

An errant tee shot on the 18th saw him drop a shot to move back to three-under. Half the field have yet to tee off.