Ryan Fox one shot off lead at Valspar Championship after late bogey

NZ Herald
Ryan Fox. Photo / Getty Images

Kiwi Ryan Fox has made a strong start to the Valspar Championship on the PGA Tour with a late bogey costing him the chance to finish in a share of the lead.

Fox carded a three-under 68 at the Innisbrook Resort in Florida with his only blemish coming at the 18th hole.

Fox sits one back from an early three-way tie atop the leaderboard.

He started one-under on the front nine with a birdie at the par three eighth before recording three more three birdies on the back nine, moving to four-under.

An errant tee shot on the 18th saw him drop a shot to move back to three-under. Half the field have yet to tee off.

On the DP World Tour, heavy rain delayed the start of the Porsche Singapore Classic featuring Kiwis Daniel Hillier and Kazuma Kobori,

The first round will now begin today.

