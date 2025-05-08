Ryan Fox made a strong start at the Myrtle Beach Classic. Photo / AFP

For the second straight week on the PGA Tour, Ryan Fox has made a strong start in the opening round following a six-under 65 to begin his account at the Myrtle Beach Classic in South Carolina.

The Kiwi currently sits in fourth with several of the field still on the course, two shots back from leader Mackenzie Hughes of Canada, who opened with an eight-under 63.

Fox was bogey-free at the Dunes Golf and Beach Club with two birdies on the front nine before storming home with four more birdies on the back nine.

Last week, Fox opened with a five-under 66 at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson but finished the tournament on the same score.

Fox can still qualify for next week’s PGA Championship, the second major of the season, but would need to win this week for his maiden PGA Tour victory.