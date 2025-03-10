Advertisement
Home / Sport / Golf

PGA Tour Champions: Kiwi Steven Alker ends winless run, claims Cologuard Classic in playoff

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Steven Alker celebrates after winning the Cologuard Classic. Photo / AFP

New Zealand’s Steven Alker has claimed a ninth PGA Tour Champions title, winning the Cologuard Classic at La Paloma Country Club in Arizona.

The 52-year-old veteran golfer from Waikato defeated American Jason Carson in a playoff, after the pair both finished their final rounds at 12-under-par. The playoff was the first in the Cologuard Classic’s 11-year history.

Alker carded an eagle, five birdies and two bogeys in his third round to be five-under, while Carson made seven birdies to go with two bogeys of his own.

And as Carson could only manage par on the first playoff hole, Alker successfully made his 4m putt for birdie to take the trophy. Losing the playoff also leaves Carson waiting for his first victory on the PGA Champions Tour, going winless in 13 career starts.

The win is Alker’s first since January 2024, when he won the Mitsubishi Electric Championship. Victory moves Alker into second place in the Charles Schwab Cup standings, behind only South African great Ernie Els.

Alker won the Charles Schwab Cup for 2023 and is its current holder.

“Just got to keep knocking on the door,” Alker said. “You just grind away.

“I’ve been top-10s, top-fives, just been in the hunt, so it’s just being patient, just working hard on the body this pre-season.

“The game’s just been feeling good, just consistent week in and week out. This is what I want, just to give myself chances.

“Moving forward, I’ve got a Schwab Cup to defend, so I’ve got to get it going.”

Alker also takes the lion’s share of the US $2.2 million ($3.8m) in prizemoney.

