New Zealand’s Steven Alker has claimed a ninth PGA Tour Champions title, winning the Cologuard Classic at La Paloma Country Club in Arizona.

The 52-year-old veteran golfer from Waikato defeated American Jason Carson in a playoff, after the pair both finished their final rounds at 12-under-par. The playoff was the first in the Cologuard Classic’s 11-year history.

Alker carded an eagle, five birdies and two bogeys in his third round to be five-under, while Carson made seven birdies to go with two bogeys of his own.

And as Carson could only manage par on the first playoff hole, Alker successfully made his 4m putt for birdie to take the trophy. Losing the playoff also leaves Carson waiting for his first victory on the PGA Champions Tour, going winless in 13 career starts.

The win is Alker’s first since January 2024, when he won the Mitsubishi Electric Championship. Victory moves Alker into second place in the Charles Schwab Cup standings, behind only South African great Ernie Els.