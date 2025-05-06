Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Golf

PGA Championship: Ryan Fox misses out on second major of the year

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Ryan Fox during a PGA Tour event. Photo / Getty Images/AFP

Ryan Fox during a PGA Tour event. Photo / Getty Images/AFP

Kiwi Ryan Fox will miss his second straight major in 2025 after failing to qualify for next week’s PGA Championship at Quail Hollow.

Fox needed to be inside the top 100 in the world golf rankings on May 6 to earn his seventh appearance at the PGA Championship, but mixed form to start the year has seen his ranking drift back to 119th.

He was after a strong showing at the recent CJ Cup Bryson Nelson event in Texas to play to make a last push for the PGA Championship, but finished in a share of 60th despite a five-under first round. He was inside the top 100 in February, but three missed cuts in his last eight events cost him ranking points.

Fox will this week play in the Myrtle Beach Classic in South Carolina, while the top-ranked players on the PGA Tour will tee off in a signature event at the Truist Championship in Philadelphia, the last tune-up before the second major of the year.

Fox had played in 11 straight majors before missing out on qualifying for April’s Masters.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

As it stands, Fox has qualified to compete in one major championship this season, earning an invitation to The Open courtesy of his win at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth in 2023.

He would need to be inside the top 60 on May 20 or June 10 to play the US Open at Oakmont Country Club or earn a spot through a final qualifying event in the coming weeks.

Fifteen fulltime LIV Golf players have been named in the PGA Championship field, with Dustin Johnson, Tom McKibbin and David Puig receiving the latest special invitations along with Tyrrell Hatton and Patrick Reed, who already had received exemptions.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Golf

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Golf