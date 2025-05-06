Ryan Fox during a PGA Tour event. Photo / Getty Images/AFP

Kiwi Ryan Fox will miss his second straight major in 2025 after failing to qualify for next week’s PGA Championship at Quail Hollow.

Fox needed to be inside the top 100 in the world golf rankings on May 6 to earn his seventh appearance at the PGA Championship, but mixed form to start the year has seen his ranking drift back to 119th.

He was after a strong showing at the recent CJ Cup Bryson Nelson event in Texas to play to make a last push for the PGA Championship, but finished in a share of 60th despite a five-under first round. He was inside the top 100 in February, but three missed cuts in his last eight events cost him ranking points.

Fox will this week play in the Myrtle Beach Classic in South Carolina, while the top-ranked players on the PGA Tour will tee off in a signature event at the Truist Championship in Philadelphia, the last tune-up before the second major of the year.

Fox had played in 11 straight majors before missing out on qualifying for April’s Masters.