“I hit down the right-hand side of the fairway and got a nice run right of the bunker. Then I struck a 5-iron into the front flag six feet past the hole to the right.

“It was nice to keep momentum going after that one mistake.”

Millbrook Resort unleashed a stunning summer’s day for the occasion, nestled in the crumpled sandpaper surrounds of the Crown Range.

Upon trekking down what’s known as The Avenue of elms and oaks, New Zealand’s answer to Magnolia Lane, patrons were treated to a pristine course and birdie-filled play. More than three-quarters of the 156-player professional field are at par or under.

Fans flocked across the course armed with picnics and pogo stick seats as the pro-am unfolded to a soundtrack of amateur thwacks and professional pings from their respective drivers.

A hive of activity enveloped the 19th hole precinct where a host of hospitality options were quaffed and scoffed. Even the bees played their part, drinking responsibly from the myriad lavender borders.

“I had a shaky start for the first few holes with a few rough swings and missed chances,” Geary said, reflecting on his opening four pars from the 10th.

“To then come home strong with three birdies on the trot after my first bogey [on the fifth, his 14th] was good.”

Players now switch courses.

“I probably know Coronet better over the years,” Geary said.

“If the weather stays calm it’ll be a shoot-out. You’ve got to make a lot of birdies. I assume that’s how it’s going to go.”

Hendry, who continues his remarkable recovery from a leukaemia diagnosis in April 2023, was content.

“I was pretty solid for the most part. I drove well off the tee and every time I hit a wedge, I gave myself a chance [at birdies]. That was helpful, but the other irons were a bit average.

“Conditions were perfect. One thing to worry about in an afternoon round is the wind coming in, but that didn’t eventuate. A couple of little gusts were out there, but you probably couldn’t ask for better.

“Now it’s time to think about the Coronet side. I’m hitting well off the tee, so as long as that keeps going, I shouldn’t be in too much trouble.”

Australian Brett Rumford, who last played the tournament pre-Covid, had a dicey start on his way to joining Geary and Hendry at five-under.

“I was told you’re on in two minutes, but I thought it was 7.50am not 7.40am.”

The 47-year-old ran to the tee as his name was called.

“The night before I thought I’d checked. I’m not going to lie… it was a bit of a rush, but beautiful out there.

“It’s God’s country; no wind, the greens are unbelievable and it’s not a long golf course in that condition.

“I actually think it needs a bit of wind as a defence. Having said that, the greens are pure but they can be tricky to read. You’ve got to get your ball on the right side of the hole. Do that and you’ll have plenty of opportunities for birdie. All-in-all a perfect day for golf.”







