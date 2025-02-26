A breakthrough victory at Webex Players Series Sydney on the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia on Sunday for Nick Voke set off a torrent of congratulations in person, over the phone and online.
Voke’s popularity, which has included an estimated “300 to 500 messages in the inbox”, would soar even higher if he’s the one to break an eight-year drought for home players in their national championship on Sunday.
“Growing up, this was the one that we watched,” Voke said today after completing his final practice round at Millbrook Resort. “We know the history, we know the winners, and I mean to be part of that, with your name on the trophy, would be pretty wicked.
“You have to play pretty well, though. There’s a lot of good golfers here.”
Among those very happy to see Voke hold on to win by a shot from Australian Jake McLeod on Sunday – his first success in an Official World Golf Ranking event since 2018 - was former British Masters champion Daniel Hillier, who is the No.1 ranked New Zealander in the field this week.