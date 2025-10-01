English golfer Matt Fitzpatrick slammed “offensive” claims from PGA president Don Rea that the hostile reception from USA fans at the Ryder Cup in New York was no worse than European supporters at the event in Rome two years ago.
Europe held off a stirring fightback from the United Statesat Bethpage Black last weekend to retain the Ryder Cup.
Luke Donald’s European team were on the end of some unsavoury abuse from a partisan crowd, with Irish player Rory McIlroy particularly singled out for foul-mouthed taunts.
USA captain Keegan Bradley refused to condemn the “passionate” USA fans at Bethpage and said he had heard “a lot of stories that Rome was pretty violent as well” when Europe won on home soil two years ago.
Fitzpatrick, who won the 2022 US Open in Brookline, will be back in action at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in Scotland this weekend, with fellow European team members Hatton, Tommy Fleetwood and Robert MacIntyre.
Fitzpatrick claimed the hostility included Rea, whom he accused of insincerity during the trophy presentation.
“I don’t want to speak on behalf of everyone, but we did feel there was a little bit of bitterness when they presented the trophy there and shook hands,” he said.
“Me and Rosey [Justin Rose] both looked at each other as if to say, ‘That wasn’t a very heartfelt congratulations’ – and he said we only retained it, but actually we won it.”
Fitzpatrick said an apology from USA team chiefs for the rowdy fan behaviour would be appropriate.
“I wouldn’t say we were looking for an apology, but I would say it’s understandable that they would apologise,” he said.
“I have had a number of friends who are American send messages, texts, all sorts, apologising for the fans and saying ‘really sorry that you had to deal with that stuff’, but we knew what we were going to deal with going in.”