The Europe team celebrate with the Ryder Cup after winning the 2025 event at Bethpage Black. Photo / Getty Images

English golfer Matt Fitzpatrick slammed “offensive” claims from PGA president Don Rea that the hostile reception from USA fans at the Ryder Cup in New York was no worse than European supporters at the event in Rome two years ago.

Europe held off a stirring fightback from the United States at Bethpage Black last weekend to retain the Ryder Cup.

Luke Donald’s European team were on the end of some unsavoury abuse from a partisan crowd, with Irish player Rory McIlroy particularly singled out for foul-mouthed taunts.

USA captain Keegan Bradley refused to condemn the “passionate” USA fans at Bethpage and said he had heard “a lot of stories that Rome was pretty violent as well” when Europe won on home soil two years ago.

Fellow American Rea, meanwhile, had given an interview to the BBC before Sunday’s singles where he addressed the behaviour of spectators in New York – with a beer tossed from the crowd hitting the hat of McIlroy’s wife Erica – and suggested that it “happened when we were in Rome”.