Lydia Ko follows her shot from the 14th tee during the first round of the US Women's Open at Erin Hills Golf Course. Photo / Getty Images

Lydia Ko is five shots off the pace during the opening round of the US Open at Erin Hills after an errant drive proved costly.

Starting at the 10th tee, Ko was even par through the front nine before a bizarre drive at the first tee - a par five. Her drive went short and wide left into wild rough, leaving her to take a drop from the front of the tee box, eventually leading to a double bogey seven.

She made up some ground with a birdie at the par four third to get to 1-over before a bogey at the next hole. A third birdie of the day at the par five seventh saw Ko at 1-over again where she finished the round.

Ko would complete the LPGA grand slam if she won the US Open, which would be the fourth of the five majors.

Four players - Rio Takeda, Yealimi Noh, Jinhee Im and A Lim Kim - currently share the lead at 4-under with a number of the field yet to tee off. Ko sits in a share of 50th.