Scottie Scheffler poses with the Wanamaker Trophy after winning the 2025 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club. Photo / AFP

Scottie Scheffler poses with the Wanamaker Trophy after winning the 2025 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club. Photo / AFP

World number one Scottie Scheffler captured his third major title on Monday, outduelling Spain’s Jon Rahm down the back nine in the final round to win the PGA Championship.

Scheffler, the 2022 and 2024 Masters champion, became the 10th consecutive American to win the event, firing a level-par 71 at Quail Hollow to finish on 11-under and defeat countrymen Harris English, Davis Riley and Bryson DeChambeau by five strokes.

Rahm stumbled to a 73 to finish on 280 and share eighth after a bogey at 16 and double bogeys at 17 and 18.

Kiwi Ryan Fox finished in a tie for 28th at one-under after a two-over-par 73 in his final round to fall 11 places down the leaderboard. The result is his fourth-best finish in 12 events on the PGA Tour this season.

Scheffler took home a $5.79 million top prize from a record $32 million purse.