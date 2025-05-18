Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Golf
Updated

PGA Championship: Scottie Scheffler wins third major as Ryan Fox finishes in a tie for 28th

AFP
2 mins to read

Scottie Scheffler poses with the Wanamaker Trophy after winning the 2025 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club. Photo / AFP

Scottie Scheffler poses with the Wanamaker Trophy after winning the 2025 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club. Photo / AFP

World number one Scottie Scheffler captured his third major title on Monday, outduelling Spain’s Jon Rahm down the back nine in the final round to win the PGA Championship.

Scheffler, the 2022 and 2024 Masters champion, became the 10th consecutive American to win the event, firing a level-par 71 at Quail Hollow to finish on 11-under and defeat countrymen Harris English, Davis Riley and Bryson DeChambeau by five strokes.

Rahm stumbled to a 73 to finish on 280 and share eighth after a bogey at 16 and double bogeys at 17 and 18.

Kiwi Ryan Fox finished in a tie for 28th at one-under after a two-over-par 73 in his final round to fall 11 places down the leaderboard. The result is his fourth-best finish in 12 events on the PGA Tour this season.

Scheffler took home a $5.79 million top prize from a record $32 million purse.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

He also matched Spanish legend Seve Ballesteros as the only players in the past century to win their first three majors by at least three shots.

Scheffler squandered a five-stroke edge, Rahm briefly tying him for the lead, but a birdie at the par-five 10th lifted Scheffler back in front to stay.

The 28-year-old Texan took control with birdies at 14 and 15 while Rahm’s closing woes secured the Wanamaker Trophy, his first major win outside of Augusta National.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

After suffering a right-hand injury last December, Scheffler only won his first title of the year two weeks ago at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson.

The major victory was Scheffler’s 15th career PGA Tour triumph, all in a span of three years and 94 days, with Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods the only players to hit the mark faster.

Scheffler, whose nine titles in 2024 included Paris Olympic gold, converted his eighth consecutive 54-hole lead into a victory.

- With NZ Herald

Live updates of the final round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow.

Save

Latest from Golf

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Golf