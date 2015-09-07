Golf: Lee makes Presidents Cup team

Danny Lee. Photo / AP

New Zealand's Danny Lee has officially made the 2015 Presidents Cup team to play the United States in early October.

Lee had to finish in the top 42 at the Deutsche Bank Championship today and he has done just that. It wasn't a comfortable ride for Lee fans though as he produced a round littered by inconsistency.

Starting the day in the top ten he dropped 27 places to finish tied for 33ed after shooting a six-over par 77.

This season on the PGA Tour, Lee has recorded some impressive performances, none better than his debut PGA Tour win at the Greenbrier classic back in May.

Lee joins a prestigious and small group of New Zealand players to play the Presidents Cup. Frank Nobilo made three appearances back in 1994, 96 and 98. Greg Turner in 1998 and Michael Campbell in 2000 and 2005.

The Deutsche Bank Championship had more than enough drama without worrying about Danny Lee as Rickie Fowler came back from behind to beat Henrick Stenson by one stroke.

Fowler didn't have the lead till the 16th hole and at one stage he was three down with eight to play, before dropping two big putts to bring him within striking distance. Stenson then pulled the wrong club from the bag and fell short on the par three 16th to find the water hazard. From there Fowler was clinical.

It was Fowler's third PGA Tour win and he now moves into the top five on the world rankings.

The Presidents Cup team for 2015 captained by Nick Price is as follows (captain's picks to be named tomorrow):

Jason Day (Australia)

Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa)

Adam Scott (Australia)

Hideki Matsuyama (Japan)

Branden Grace (South Africa)

Marc Leishman (Australia)

Anirban Lahiri (India)

Charl Schwartzel (South Africa)

Thongchai Jaidee (Thailand)

Danny Lee (New Zealand)