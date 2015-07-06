Danny Lee reacts after he sinks his putt on the 18th green to force a playoff. Photo / AP

Danny Lee reacts after he sinks his putt on the 18th green to force a playoff. Photo / AP

Kiwi golfer Danny Lee's victory on the PGA Tour at 24 comes as no surprise to his high school coach, who says he expected it to happen sooner.

Lee triumphed at The Greenbrier Classic in West Virginia in a two-hole playoff today, becoming the first New Zealand male to win on US soil in more than 10 years.

Lee, David Hearn, Robert Streb and Kevin Kisner all finished the event at 13-under and played the par-three 18th first up but Kisner and Streb dropped out after Lee and Hearn made birdies.

That took Lee and Canada's Hearn to the par-five 17th where Lee made par, which was good enough for victory as Hearn could only manage a bogey.

"All I can say is 'wow'," Lee said after the win.

"It's amazing, just amazing. I've been so close so many times this year and to win one, wow.

"This is what winning feels like."

Steven Jessup of Wairakei Golf Club coached Lee for about two years while he was at Rotorua High School and Jessup said he always knew Lee had this kind of potential.

"I'm, to be honest, surprised it's taken him this long to win one."

Jessup said winning the PGA Tour was "every golfer's dream" and he was "absolutely" stoked for Lee.

"I'm happy for him personally and how that's going to set up this year and the next few years," he said.

"It will give him a lot more options and confidence and you put him in a position where he doesn't have to fight to keep his card - he's got a bit more security now so he can plan his years better."

Jessup said he did not keep in regular contact with Lee anymore but he planned to congratulate him on this win.

"I'll send him a text shortly."

Jessup said he could not comment on whether the PGA Tour win would cement Lee's place at the next Olympics but said he would "love to think that he would go to the Olympics and represent New Zealand".

Golf New Zealand chief executive Dean Murphy said today's win put Lee in a "prime position" to represent New Zealand at next year's Rio Olympics, and raised his profile internationally as well.

"It improves Danny's world ranking quite considerably," he said.

"It's a pretty proud day for us here at NZ Golf," Murphy said.

"Danny is a product of our system ... it's great for the sport in New Zealand."

Murphy said it was satisfying to see Lee, who he said was one of the hardest working golfers in the country, succeeding and said Lee was showing huge potential for a great career.

"It opens up so many doors."

Lee's final round - a three-under 67 - kept him in the hunt today and the victory will bring multiple exemptions to future tournaments, including this year's remaining majors The Open Championship and the PGA Championship, while his PGA Tour card is secure for the next two seasons.

He also banked $1,802,204 for this week's win, while he was projected to jump to 15th on the FedEx Cup standings. The last Kiwi to win on the PGA Tour was Michael Campbell who claimed the US Open crown in 2005.