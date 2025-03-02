Advertisement
Dame Lydia Ko moves to number two in total prize money after HSBC Women’s World Championship win

NZ Herald
Dame Lydia Ko poses with the trophy and her golf ball following victory at the HSBC Women's World Championship in Singapore. Photo / Getty Images

Dame Lydia Ko is on the money once again following her opening win of the 2025 season.

Ko claimed the LPGA Women’s World Championship in dominant fashion on Sunday, easing to a four-shot victory to collect her 23rd career win and a $643,000 payday.

The latest cheque saw Ko move by Aussie great Karrie Webb into second on the LPGA’s all-time official money list.

Ko has now claimed $36.82m in prize money across 248 tournaments on the LPGA since turning pro in 2014 - averaging around $148,450 each time she enters a tournament.

That’s 249 fewer events than Webb, although prize money has increased considerably since the Aussie was in her prime.

Annika Sorenstam tops the career prize money list with $40.37m from 307 events played.

This list does not include endorsements or unofficial appearance fees. Ko is listed as having made $1,443,357 in unofficial earnings.

“I dreamt last night that I won but then I woke up, and I was like, it’s not real yet,” said Ko. “So, I just wanted to focus on my game as it was a pretty tight leaderboard.

“I felt a lot better coming into this event than a few weeks ago. I didn’t know if I would win. But to win here in Singapore and get all the love, not only this year but for the years that I’ve come, it means a lot.

“It’s also exciting to add ‘Asia’s Major’ to my major collection.”

Ko sits in 11th place on the all-time wins list, now two away from Se Ri Pak in 10th spot. Sorenstam’s 72 career wins appear unattainable.

