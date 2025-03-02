Dame Lydia Ko poses with the trophy and her golf ball following victory at the HSBC Women's World Championship in Singapore. Photo / Getty Images

Dame Lydia Ko poses with the trophy and her golf ball following victory at the HSBC Women's World Championship in Singapore. Photo / Getty Images

Dame Lydia Ko is on the money once again following her opening win of the 2025 season.

Ko claimed the LPGA Women’s World Championship in dominant fashion on Sunday, easing to a four-shot victory to collect her 23rd career win and a $643,000 payday.

The latest cheque saw Ko move by Aussie great Karrie Webb into second on the LPGA’s all-time official money list.

Ko has now claimed $36.82m in prize money across 248 tournaments on the LPGA since turning pro in 2014 - averaging around $148,450 each time she enters a tournament.

That’s 249 fewer events than Webb, although prize money has increased considerably since the Aussie was in her prime.