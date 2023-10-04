Bayleigh Teepa-Tarau has been offered the opportunity of a lifetime as Ryan Fox asked him to carry his bag for Chasing the Fox.

12-year-old schoolboy, Bayleigh Teepa-Tarau, who has autism, from a small rural town in the Bay of Plenty caused a seismic shock-wave in New Zealand’s golfing scene - winning a national title at the Aims Games after only having played three rounds of golf in his life.

Now, he has been offered the opportunity of a lifetime as Kiwi pro golfer Ryan Fox reached out to the Bay of Plenty prodigy, asking if he’d caddie for him at this year’s Chasing the Fox event at Royal Auckland and Grange Golf Club.

In a video, Fox congratulated Bayleigh on his win and asked him for his help carrying his bag at the event.

“You really are an inspiration to the New Zealand golfing public. In light of that, I’d personally like to invite you to help caddie for me at Chasing the Fox.”

He said last year’s event had some great golf played and was a chance to rub shoulders with some New Zealand celebrities.

“We really hope that you can make it this year.”

Proud grandfather with grandson Bayleigh Teepa-Tarau. Photo / Jamie Troughton.

Chasing the Fox is billed as ‘Ryan Fox vs the best of the rest’ - a six-hole golf event featuring teams of sporting legends, comedians and other Kiwi celebrities who will go up against Fox.

Last year’s event was capped off by former New Zealand Prime Minister Sir John Key hitting a hole-in-one which sent the crowd into delirium and was a social media sensation.

Key, his son Max and David Seymour made up the politics team, while Justin Marshall, Mark Richardson and Leon MacDonald formed the legends team.

Teams are yet to be announced for 2023′s edition - but there will be representatives from rugby, cricket, politicians, Olympians, NZ Warriors and comedians. The event runs on December 14 with Fox taking on the six teams in the name of charity, raising money for I Am Hope.

As well as winning the individual title at the Aims Games, Bayleigh Teepa-Tarau helped his schoolmates Pedro Robinson and Lincoln Reritito take out the team title as well. The boys from Tāneatua School were playing against students from schools around New Zealand.

“The thing I love about golf is hitting my driver,” said Bayleigh.

“I dreamed about coming here and finishing in first place. And I had a lot of fun.”

Late last month a number of sponsors turned up at Tāneatua School to present the trio with gifts and aroha.

Having previously borrowed clubs, he and his teammates were gifted a set of clubs of their own as well as ongoing coaching. Waiotahi Contractors, from Whakatāne, bought Bayleigh the new set of clubs, along with a box of golf balls with his name printed on them.

Golf New Zealand and partners also gave the boys some apparel and Titleist golf shoes and balls - Bayleigh and his teammates had been strolling the course in basketball shoes prior to their success.

Will Toogood is an Online Sports Editor for the NZ Herald. He has previously worked for Newstalk ZB’s digital team and at Waiheke’s Gulf News, covering sport and events.







